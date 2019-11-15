CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director William Gray Stream bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 13,143 shares of company stock valued at $133,289 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.54% of CKX Lands as of its most recent SEC filing.

CKX stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. CKX Lands has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

