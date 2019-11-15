Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Down 27.4% in October

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 11,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CFG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,436. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,139,000 after acquiring an additional 492,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,632,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,921,000 after acquiring an additional 449,026 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,282,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,636,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,041,000 after acquiring an additional 365,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

