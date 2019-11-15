Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 361,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,116. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

