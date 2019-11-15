Citadel Market Cap Reaches $15,895.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $15,895.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

