Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares dropped 7.3% on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $56.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cisco Systems traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $44.91, approximately 65,559,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 20,631,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $204.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

