Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-5% to ~$11.82-12.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 535,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,025,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

