Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $910,401.91 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91.

CRUS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.69. 58,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $72.73.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.