Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s previous close.

XEC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

XEC opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

