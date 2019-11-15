CIBC Trims Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Target Price to C$81.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$95.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$82.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 29.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$66.99 and a twelve month high of C$98.87.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$958.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

