CIBC Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$48.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.41.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$36.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$30.01 and a 1-year high of C$42.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,061,044. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$904,762.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$1,781,332.60. Insiders have sold a total of 32,770 shares of company stock worth $1,192,630 over the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.