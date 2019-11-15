Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Trading Up 0.1%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7,410.00 and last traded at $7,410.00, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7,401.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8,888.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10,158.75.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops.

