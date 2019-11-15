China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Update

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CXDC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. China XD Plastics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $463.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

