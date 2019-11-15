China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Shenhua Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

CSUAY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. China Shenhua Energy has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

