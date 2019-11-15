CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Shares Up 3.8%

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

