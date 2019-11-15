China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHL. Mizuho upgraded China Mobile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Mobile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Mobile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.22.

Shares of China Mobile stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 970,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,336. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. China Mobile has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

