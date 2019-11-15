China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $117.14 and last traded at $117.10, with a volume of 1656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.30.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBPO. BidaskClub cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.18.

China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

