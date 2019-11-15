Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $231,569.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001305 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Chimpion has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $231,569.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00238978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.01455851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00035369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00141323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

