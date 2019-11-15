Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 497.7% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.87%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

