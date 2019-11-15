Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $437,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,174.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,098.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $793.06 and a 1-year high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Nomura began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,142.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

