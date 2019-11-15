Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

HMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

