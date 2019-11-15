Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 498.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of OKE opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

