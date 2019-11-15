Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after buying an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,335,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,049,000 after purchasing an additional 371,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,015,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,124 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 233.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,136,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $161.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

