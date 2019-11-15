Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,942 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in L3Harris by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $199.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.48. L3Harris has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total transaction of $22,143,636.64. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.80 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. Insiders have sold 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on L3Harris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.89.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

