Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $68.50 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

