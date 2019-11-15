Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.

