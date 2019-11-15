Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

