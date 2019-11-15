Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,986,000 after acquiring an additional 506,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after acquiring an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,510,000 after acquiring an additional 260,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 164.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,591,000 after acquiring an additional 84,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $19,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

