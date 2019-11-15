Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,076 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after buying an additional 1,102,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after buying an additional 3,574,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after buying an additional 566,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,654. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.