Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $183.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $188.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

