Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 63,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,298,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 77,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $606,395.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $1,345,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 653,743 shares of company stock worth $6,349,325 and sold 16,887,858 shares worth $589,315,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

BX opened at $52.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 86.73%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.