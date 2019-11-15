Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,522,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $97.29 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.