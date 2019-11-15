Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,731 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $56,799,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 535,093 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 403.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 659,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 528,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,401,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 409,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,922,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $30.34 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91.

