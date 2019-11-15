Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,442 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7,415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 937,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 925,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,435,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 823,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 220,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 100,809 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

CLNC stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 248.57%.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle acquired 50,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $595,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,285.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.