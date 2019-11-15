Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,014 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 107,397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $318.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.88.

Adobe stock opened at $294.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.73 and its 200-day moving average is $284.83. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.