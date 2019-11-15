Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,820,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $182.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

