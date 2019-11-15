CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Shares Gap Down to $26.69

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $26.69. CenterPoint Energy shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 17,135,403 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $203,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,440. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 234,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

