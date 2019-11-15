Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) rose 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $57.56, approximately 7,902,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,968,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Get Centene alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,451,440.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 41,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,390,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,152 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.