CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of CEMATRIX Corp (CVE:CVX) traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, 40,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 33,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $16.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44.

CEMATRIX Company Profile (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.