Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,489.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

CLSN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 290,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,716. Celsion has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

