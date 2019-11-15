Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 1,119.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,584. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

