Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 159,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 528.93% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,675,000 after buying an additional 656,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

