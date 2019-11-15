CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Thomas E. Richards Sells 51,852 Shares

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CDW traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,064. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.31. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $136.31.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.