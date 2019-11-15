CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.73

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $4.10. CCUR shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 11,519 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CCUR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 35.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

