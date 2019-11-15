Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Trading Down 6.1%

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.25, approximately 25,284,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 425% from the average daily volume of 4,816,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRZO shares. Raymond James cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Williams Capital cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $722.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 61.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

