Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRZO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Johnson Rice cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Capital cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

CRZO opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $722.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $256.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.67 million.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,673,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,086.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,689 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 643,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 532,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 490,026 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,792.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 358,159 shares in the last quarter.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

