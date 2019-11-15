Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CARO. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Carolina Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

CARO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,845. The firm has a market cap of $872.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Carolina Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $91,229.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,497.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,420 shares of company stock worth $879,709. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Carolina Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

