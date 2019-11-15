Carnarvon Petroleum (ASX:CVN) Shares Down 1.4%

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.25), approximately 2,082,073 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.36 ($0.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of $554.66 million and a P/E ratio of -59.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.44.

Carnarvon Petroleum Company Profile (ASX:CVN)

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

