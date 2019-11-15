CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $1,338,354.56 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $1,338,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,884,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,172,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,887.68.

On Monday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,968.16.

On Thursday, October 10th, Langley Steinert sold 78,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $2,295,717.76.

On Monday, October 7th, Langley Steinert sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 100,040 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $3,096,238.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 79,672 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $2,402,110.80.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $4,465,508.88.

On Friday, September 6th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $3,892,008.90.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $3,760,514.18.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

