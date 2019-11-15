Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Carbon Black were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Carbon Black during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Carbon Black by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 112,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Carbon Black by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Carbon Black by 100.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 26.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

CBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CBLK opened at $26.04 on Friday. Carbon Black Inc has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

