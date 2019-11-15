Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPHC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.64. Canterbury Park has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Canterbury Park from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

